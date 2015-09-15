JPMorgan sued over debit cards issued to released convicts

(Reuters) - A former convict who attracted national attention for his prison art has filed a proposed class action against JPMorgan Chase, accusing the largest U.S. bank of charging exorbitant fees for debit cards issued to federal inmates when they are released.

Filed on Friday by lawyers at Golomb & Honik, the lawsuit seeks damages for Philadelphia artist Jesse Krimes and other former inmates nationwide who were allegedly forced to accept JPMorgan debit cards to reclaim their own money.

