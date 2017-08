JPMorgan Chase & Co has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of violating consumer protection laws across the country by issuing fee-laden debit cards to former federal inmates.

Filed on Monday in a Brooklyn federal court, the lawsuit said ex-prisoners have no choice but to accept the cards to access their money, and were subject to "unconscionable and unusual" fees as a result.

