REFILE-U.S. seeks JPMorgan communications with China anti-corruption chief in hiring probe -WSJ

(Corrects headline to replace name with official’s title)

WASHINGTON, May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators have subpoenaed JPMorgan Chase & Co for all of its communications related to 35 Chinese officials, including anti-corruption chief Wang Qishan, as part of an ongoing probe into the bank’s hiring practices, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The newspaper, which reviewed a copy of the subpoena, said it was issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission in late April. Citing people familiar with the matter, it said prosecutors at the U.S. Justice Department had also requested information about Wang.

U.S. authorities are investigating the Asian hiring practices of JPMorgan to determine whether the bank gave jobs to Chinese government officials’ children in return for lucrative banking assignments, the newspaper has reported. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Susan Heavey)