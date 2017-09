Sept 26 (Reuters) - Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co , was meeting on Thursday morning with U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, as the nation’s biggest bank attempts to end multiple government investigations into its liability for selling shoddy mortgage securities, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The settlement talks in Washington come after the U.S. Department of Justice threatened to file a lawsuit on Tuesday over one of its cases.