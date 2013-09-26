FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Attorney General confirms he met with JPMorgan on Thursday
September 26, 2013 / 3:51 PM / 4 years ago

US Attorney General confirms he met with JPMorgan on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder confirmed that he met on Thursday with representatives from JPMorgan Chase & Co but declined to comment about the nature of the conversation.

Earlier on Thursday, sources said JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon was due to meet with Holder as the nation’s biggest bank attempts to end federal and state investigations into its liability for selling shoddy mortgage securities.

Holder, appearing at an unrelated press conference, said he is not sure how many times he has met directly with CEOs whose companies are under investigation.

Speaking generally, Holder said the Justice Department plans to make further announcements in the coming weeks and months about financial cases.

