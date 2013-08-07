JPMorgan faces criminal and civil probes over mortgages

Aug 7 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, said on Wednesday it is being investigated by civil and criminal divisions of the U.S. Department of Justice over offerings of mortgage-backed securities.

The civil division gave the company a notice in May that it had preliminarily concluded that the firm violated federal securities laws in offerings of subprime and Alt-A residential mortgage securities during 2005 to 2007, JPMorgan said.

The company made the disclosures in a quarterly filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

JPMorgan also raised its estimate of possible legal losses in excess of reserves to $6.8 billion billion at the end of June from $6 billion three months earlier.