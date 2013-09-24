FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JPMorgan, U.S. Justice Dept. in 'fluid' talks to settle probes -WSJ
September 24, 2013

JPMorgan, U.S. Justice Dept. in 'fluid' talks to settle probes -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co and the U.S. Department of Justice are in ‘fluid’ talks to settle multiple probes of the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

JPMorgan has offered to pay about $3 billion to help end the legal issues, but the Justice Department is arguing that the company should pay more, the report said, citing one of the people.

A JPMorgan spokesman declined to comment.

JPMorgan, the biggest bank based in the United States, has been pressing to resolve several government investigations of the company that have grown in number and intensity since the company lost $6.2 billion on its “London Whale” derivatives trades last year.

