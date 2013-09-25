FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JPMorgan in talks with federal, state officials on $11 bln deal -source
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 25, 2013 / 9:04 PM / 4 years ago

JPMorgan in talks with federal, state officials on $11 bln deal -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co is in talks with federal and state officials to settle mortgage securities probes for as much as $11 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The talks are fluid and the $11 billion amount could change, but the person said the figure is “realistic.” The sum being discussed would include $7 billion of cash and $4 billion of consumer relief, the person said.

The discussions include the U.S. Department of Justice, Securities and Exchange Commission and Department of Housing and the New York State attorney general, the person said.

It was not immediately clear exactly how many sources of potential liability for JPMorgan would be covered by the settlement being discussed.

Authorities have been investigating the role of the bank - and of two companies it bought in the financial crisis - in the marketing of securities backed by subprime and other risky mortgage loans.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.