UPDATE 1-JPMorgan to cut 3,000 more retail banking jobs

Nov 7 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co, the largest U.S. bank by assets, said it would cut 3,000 more jobs than previously expected in its retail banking division.

The bank said it would reduce 4,000 jobs in its card, merchant services and auto unit, up from the 2,000 previously announced. The bank is also cutting 7,000 jobs in its mortgage banking unit, up from 6,000.

JPMorgan will have eliminated 27,000 jobs by the year-end from its consumer bank unit over two years, even after additions for more risk controls and regulatory compliance.

Some 18,000 jobs will have been taken out of mortgage banking, where the company has less work to do refinancing loans and handling troubled mortgages left from the financial crisis.

Many big banks, including Wells Fargo & Co and Bank of America Corp, have been laying off mortgage workers as higher interest rates make refinancing less attractive to homeowners.

JPMorgan said it expects 146,000 Chase Bank jobs by the year-end, down by 11,000 from a year earlier.

The bank expects its 2016 retail banking expense base to be $2 billion lower than in 2014, JPMorgan’s retail bank head Gordon Smith said in an investor conference on Friday.

The company’s shares were marginally down at $61.19 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore and David Hnery in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)