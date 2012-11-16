FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JPMorgan faces U.S. action on anti money-laundering practices -WSJ
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 16, 2012 / 6:20 AM / 5 years ago

JPMorgan faces U.S. action on anti money-laundering practices -WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators are expected to serve a formal notice to JPMorgan Chase & Co accusing the nation’s biggest bank of having weaknesses in its anti money-laundering systems, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people close to the situation.

Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s (OCC‘s) cease-and-desist order to JPMorgan is part of a broader crackdown on the nation’s largest banks, the people told the paper.

The OCC is expected to require JPMorgan to beef up its procedures and examine past transactions, the Journal said. ()

Investigators and regulators are examining risk controls surrounding a multi-billion dollar trading loss within the company’s Chief Investment Office.

The authorities are also probing whether a JPMorgan energy unit manipulated trading markets in California and how the bank’s Bear Stearns unit packaged and sold home loans to investors before the financial crisis, the paper said.

The bank in recent months has been in talks with the OCC over terms of the action, the paper said.

OCC Director Thomas Curry declined to comment to the Journal on the cease-and-desist order but said the OCC would not hesitate if it concludes that a public action is warranted for any big bank.

“It’s important for the public to know that regulators are doing their job,” Curry told the paper.

JPMorgan and the OCC could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside regular U.S. business hours.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.