CORRECTED-JPMorgan trade on regulator radar in April -source

NEW YORK, May 15 (Reuters) - U.S. and UK regulators first raised concerns in April about trading positions that led to a $2 billion-plus loss at JPMorgan Chase & Co, posing questions to senior management at the bank, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

The U.S. Federal Reserve - JPMorgan’s primary regulator - as well as the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the UK Financial Services Authority were all involved in monitoring the bank portfolio that suffered the big derivatives trading loss, the source said.