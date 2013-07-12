FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JPMorgan commods risk down slightly from Q1, flat with year ago
July 12, 2013 / 11:41 AM / in 4 years

JPMorgan commods risk down slightly from Q1, flat with year ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co dialed back its commodity trading risk slightly in the second quarter from the previous three months, as prices of raw materials fell, results from the largest U.S. bank showed on Friday.

Value-at-Risk (VaR) in commodities at JPMorgan stood at $13 million in the second quarter, down $2 million from the first quarter and unchanged from the second quarter of 2012.

Commodity prices as indicated by the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index fell 7 percent in the second quarter, tumbling each month from April to June.

JPMorgan, typical of Wall Street banks, groups its commodities revenue under the fixed income category and does not break down the sector individually, often leaving VaR as one of its key risk-reward indicators for commodities.

For the second quarter, JPMorgan said fixed income revenue fell to $4.1 billion from the year earlier figure of nearly $4.8 billion.

Still, it reported a 31 percent rise in second-quarter profit, as trading revenues rose and the biggest U.S. bank by assets rebounded from the “London Whale” derivatives loss of 2012. Net income rose to $6.50 billion from $4.96 billion a year before.

