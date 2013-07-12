FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-JPMorgan commodities risk down from first quarter
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 12, 2013 / 1:40 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-JPMorgan commodities risk down from first quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co dialed back its
commodity trading risk in the second quarter from the previous three months as
prices of raw materials fell, results from the largest U.S. bank showed on
Friday.
    Value-at-Risk in commodities at JPMorgan stood at $13 million per day in the
quarter, down $2 million from the first quarter and unchanged from a year
earlier. VaR is a measure of the maximum amount of money a  bank is prepared to
lose in a day from trading a particular asset class.
    Commodity prices as indicated by the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
 fell 7 percent in the second quarter, sliding each month.
    Like other Wall Street banks, JPMorgan groups its commodities revenue under
the fixed income category and does not break down the sector individually. As a
result, VaR is often one of its key risk-reward indicators for commodities.
    JPMorgan said fixed income revenue fell to $4.1 billion in the second
quarter from nearly $4.8 billion a year earlier.
    Still, JPMorgan reported a 31 percent rise in second-quarter profit to $6.50
billion as trading revenue increased and the bank rebounded from the "London
Whale" derivatives loss of 2012. 
    Wall Street banks' average commodities VaR by quarter (millions of dollars
per day):

                     Q2     Q1    Q4   Q3   Q2   Q1   Q4   Q3    Q2
 
                     2013         2012                2011
 
 * JPMorgan          13     15    14   13   13   21   20   15    16
 
 * Goldman Sachs     n/a    21    20   22   20   26   26   25    39
 
 * Morgan Stanley    n/a    20    22   22   34   27   28   32    29
 
 * Bank of America   n/a    13   15  12.5  11.9 13.1 12.1 15.7 23.7
 ** Citigroup        n/a    34   13    15   18   14   18   21    25
 
         
*  Value-at-Risk based on a 95 percent confidence level
** Value-at-Risk based on a 99 percent confidence level

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.