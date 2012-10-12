FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-JPMorgan profit up 34 pct with mortgage surge
October 12, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-JPMorgan profit up 34 pct with mortgage surge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects 3rd paragraph to remove forecast about derivatives loss)

* Net income $5.71 billion vs $4.26 billion year earlier

* Earnings per share $1.40 vs $1.02 year earlier

Oct 12 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co said third-quarter earnings jumped 34 percent as the largest U.S. bank made more home loans.

Net income was a record $5.71 billion, or $1.40 a share, up from $4.26 billion, or $1.02 a share, a year earlier, the bank reported on Friday. Results for both periods included special items.

The company said it recorded a “modest loss” in the quarter on its so-called “London whale” derivatives portfolio, which had lost $5.8 billion this year through June. It said its Treasury and Chief Investment Office division, which formerly held all of the portfolio, may lose about $300 million more in the fourth quarter.

Revenue from mortgage production was $1.8 billion, up 36 percent from a year earlier, excluding losses for buying back bad mortgage loans sold in the past to investors.

U.S. banks have been enjoying a surge in demand from homeowners to refinance mortgage loans at lower interest rates. (Reporting by David Henry, Jed Horowitz and Lauren LaCapra in New York; editing by John Wallace)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
