JPMorgan profit falls 19 pct as trading revenue drops
April 11, 2014 / 11:05 AM / 3 years ago

JPMorgan profit falls 19 pct as trading revenue drops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co reported a 19 percent decline in first-quarter profit as revenue from securities trading fell in a climate of uncertainty about the strength of the economic recovery and the Federal Reserve’s intentions on interest rates.

Net income fell to $5.27 billion, or $1.28 per share, from $6.53 billion, or $1.59 per share, in the same quarter of 2013, the biggest U.S. bank said on Friday.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.40 per share. It was not immediately clear if the reported results were comparable. As last year, the results included special items. (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)

