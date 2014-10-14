FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JPMorgan posts profit as legal costs ease - website
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 14, 2014 / 9:16 AM / 3 years ago

JPMorgan posts profit as legal costs ease - website

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co reported a third-quarter profit, as the biggest U.S. bank moved past the huge legal claims that caused it to book a rare loss in the same quarter last year, according to an apparently authentic document posted on website shareholder.com.

The bank posted net income of $5.6 billion, or $1.36 per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $380 million in the year-earlier quarter, the document showed. (bit.ly/1w5qBfr)

A JP Morgan spokeswoman in the United States said she had no immediate comment.

The bank was hit last year by an after-tax expense of $7.2 billion to settle government allegations of wrongdoing related to mortgage instruments before the financial crisis.

JPMorgan is the first of the big U.S. banks to report for the quarter. Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co also report on Tuesday. Bank of America Corp, the second-biggest U.S. bank, will report on Wednesday. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal and David Henry; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.