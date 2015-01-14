FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JPMorgan profit falls 6.6 pct, hit by legal costs
January 14, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

JPMorgan profit falls 6.6 pct, hit by legal costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, reported a 6.6 percent drop in quarterly profit, hit by legal costs of nearly $1 billion in the wake of government probes into alleged wrongdoing, and as it set aside more money to cover bad loans.

The bank’s net income fell to $4.93 billion, or $1.19 per share, in the fourth quarter from $5.28 billion, or $1.30 per share a year earlier. Revenue on a reported basis fell 2.8 percent to $22.51 billion.

The results for both periods included special items.

Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru and David Henry in New York; Editing by Ted Kerr

