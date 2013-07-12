FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JPMorgan reports 31 percent rise in quarterly profit
July 12, 2013 / 11:11 AM / in 4 years

JPMorgan reports 31 percent rise in quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co reported a 31 percent rise in quarterly profit as trading revenue rebounded and the biggest U.S. bank by assets avoided another “London Whale” derivatives loss.

Net income rose to $6.50 billion, or $1.60 per share, in the second quarter from $4.96 billion, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier.

The year-earlier quarter included the vast majority of the losses of more than $6.2 billion on derivatives positions that were so large that hedge funds referred to the trader handling them as the London Whale.

