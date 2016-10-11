JPMorgan settles credit card rewards lawsuit for $2 mln -filing

Customers who claimed JPMorgan Chase & Co improperly closed their credit card accounts and revoked their accumulated reward points have agreed to settle their class action lawsuit for $2 million, according to a filing in Manhattan federal court.

The agreement resolves nationwide claims that JPMorgan closed credit card accounts in good standing, taking back valuable rewards without compensation, even after touting in ads that cardholders' points would not expire.

