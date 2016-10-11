FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
JPMorgan settles credit card rewards lawsuit for $2 mln -filing
October 11, 2016 / 8:26 PM / 10 months ago

JPMorgan settles credit card rewards lawsuit for $2 mln -filing

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Customers who claimed JPMorgan Chase & Co improperly closed their credit card accounts and revoked their accumulated reward points have agreed to settle their class action lawsuit for $2 million, according to a filing in Manhattan federal court.

The agreement resolves nationwide claims that JPMorgan closed credit card accounts in good standing, taking back valuable rewards without compensation, even after touting in ads that cardholders' points would not expire.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dJBsw6

