MOSCOW, April 26 (Reuters) - JP Morgan’s Russia head Jeff Costello is to retire and will be replaced by deputy CEO and head of investment banking, Yan Tavrovsky, the bank said on Thursday.

Tavrovsky rejoined JP Morgan in 2010 from Morgan Stanley. He had previously worked at JP Morgan in Moscow and London from 2000 to 2005.

Costello, senior country officer for Russia and Ukraine and CEO of JP Morgan’s Russian bank, joined JP Morgan in 2008. He has lived in Russia since 1996.