FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
MOVES-JPMorgan appoints Bader Alamoudi as Saudi senior country officer
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 18, 2016 / 9:35 AM / 10 months ago

MOVES-JPMorgan appoints Bader Alamoudi as Saudi senior country officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co has appointed Bader Alamoudi as senior country officer for Saudi Arabia and general manager of JPMorgan Chase Bank's Riyadh branch, the financial group said on Tuesday.

Alamoudi, previously chief executive of J.P. Morgan Saudi Arabia, will be responsible for JPMorgan's operations and business strategy in the kingdom. Before joining the group in 2006, he worked at Saudi Arabia's Samba Financial Group.

Fahad Al Deweesh will become chief executive of J.P. Morgan Saudi Arabia and continue to act as head of investment banking for JPMorgan in the kingdom. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.