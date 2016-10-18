MOVES-JPMorgan appoints Bader Alamoudi as Saudi senior country officer

DUBAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co has appointed Bader Alamoudi as senior country officer for Saudi Arabia and general manager of JPMorgan Chase Bank's Riyadh branch, the financial group said on Tuesday.

Alamoudi, previously chief executive of J.P. Morgan Saudi Arabia, will be responsible for JPMorgan's operations and business strategy in the kingdom. Before joining the group in 2006, he worked at Saudi Arabia's Samba Financial Group.

Fahad Al Deweesh will become chief executive of J.P. Morgan Saudi Arabia and continue to act as head of investment banking for JPMorgan in the kingdom. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by David Goodman)