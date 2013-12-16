FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JP Morgan promotes two to senior roles in Saudi Arabia
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 16, 2013 / 11:06 AM / 4 years ago

JP Morgan promotes two to senior roles in Saudi Arabia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - JP Morgan Chase has promoted two bankers to senior roles in Saudi Arabia, the bank said in a statement on Monday, after its top banker in the kingdom left earlier this year to join the central bank.

Rayan Fayez has been named senior country officer for Saudi Arabia, the statement said. He joined JP Morgan from Goldman Sachs in 2012 as investment banking head and co-chief executive of Saudi Arabia.

Fayez replaces Abdulaziz Al Helaissi, who left JP Morgan in the first half of 2013 to take a position at the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency. His move was part of a wider trend in the kingdom to tap senior executives from leading global financial institutions to run key state entities.

Meanwhile, Bader Alamoudi has been named chief executive of JP Morgan’s Saudi Arabian business, the statement said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.