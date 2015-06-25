FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. SEC and JPMorgan in talks to settle probe regarding product steering -WSJ
#Funds News
June 25, 2015 / 1:02 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. SEC and JPMorgan in talks to settle probe regarding product steering -WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co is in talks with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to settle a probe by the agency on whether the bank inappropriately advised its private-banking clients toward its own investment products, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

A settlement may come as early as this summer and could include a fine, the size of which was not known, WSJ said, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1JjAdvw)

JPMorgan Chase & Co disclosed in May that it received subpoenas from the Securities and Exchange Commission over how it sells its mutual funds.

Other government authorities and a self-regulatory organization, apart from the SEC, have also sought information about the bank’s use of proprietary products in its wealth-management business, JPMorgan said in a regulatory filing last month.

Representatives at JPMorgan and the Securities and Exchange Commission were unavailable for comment outside regular business hours.

Reporting by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
