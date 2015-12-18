JP Morgan to pay $307 mln to settle SEC, CFTC charges over disclosures

WASHINGTON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - JP Morgan Chase will pay $307 million settle two U.S. government cases that charged the bank with failing to disclose certain conflicts of interest to some of its wealth management clients, U.S. regulators said Friday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said that two of the bank’s wealth management units have agreed to admit to wrongdoing and pay $267 million to settle the charges. The bank will also pay an additional $40 million to settle parallel charges with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

“We have always strived for full transparency in client communications, and in the last two years have further enhanced our disclosures in support of that goal,” said Darin Oduyoye, a J.P. Morgan spokesman.

“The disclosure weaknesses cited in the settlements were not intentional and we regret them,” he added. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)