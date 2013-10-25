FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2013 / 9:04 PM / 4 years ago

Federal housing agency announces $5.1 billion JPMorgan deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The U.S> Federal Housing Finance Agency said on Friday that JPMorgan Chase & Co has agreed to pay $5.1 billion to settle its claims that the bank and companies it bought during the 2007-2009 financial crisis misled housing finance agencies about the quality of mortgage securities and home loans during the housing boom.

The settlement is part of a tentative $13 billion deal that the bank is trying reach with federal and state agencies over its mortgage liabilities.

Reporting by David Henry in New York and Aruna Viswanatha in Washington

Reporting by David Henry in New York and Aruna Viswanatha in Washington
