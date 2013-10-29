FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JPMorgan's $13 billion deal at risk of collapse -WSJ
October 29, 2013

JPMorgan's $13 billion deal at risk of collapse -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - The preliminary $13 billion deal set by JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon and U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is at risk of falling apart, the Wall Street Journal reported on its website on Tuesday.

The deal is at risk because of a long-running disagreement between the bank and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp over legal liabilities from JPMorgan’s takeover of Washington Mutual assets and obligations during the crisis.

Dimon has been pushing for a package of settlements that would end multiple civil investigations by federal and state agencies into mortgage business practices in the housing boom at the bank.

