a year ago
JPMorgan to stop settling gov't securities for dealers -Bloomberg
July 22, 2016 / 3:55 PM / a year ago

JPMorgan to stop settling gov't securities for dealers -Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to exit its business of settling government securities for most dealers, including some trades in a part of the key repurchase-agreement market, by the end of next year, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

The Wall Street bank's managing director of investor services, Michael Albanese, was quoted as saying that the move would include the settlement of so-called general collateral finance repo, or GCF repo, for 30 dealers and broker-dealers.

"This area is not core to our growth strategy," he was quoted as saying in an interview.

JPMorgan and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, which oversees the repo market and which has in the last few years called for changes to make it more secure, were not immediately available to comment. The move would leave Bank of New York Mellon Corp as the lone bank settling such U.S. transactions. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
