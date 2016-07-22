JPMorgan to stop settling government securities for dealers

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to exit its business of settling government securities for most dealers by the end of next year, the bank said on Friday.

"After a careful review, we have determined that it (Government Securities Settlement Services) is a non-core service, particularly as we simplify our business and continue to prioritize strategic growth opportunities," a JPMorgan spokesperson said in an email.

Transitions of the majority of JPMorgan's clients who use this service are expected to be completed by the end of 2017, the spokesperson said.

The move was reported earlier by Bloomberg, which quoted the Wall Street bank's managing director of investor services, Michael Albanese, as saying it would include the settlement of so-called general collateral finance repo, or GCF repo, for 30 dealers and broker-dealers.

The $1.6 trillion tri-party repo market is a key source of short-term borrowing for Wall Street firms which pledge U.S. Treasuries and other securities as collateral to fund their trades.

JPMorgan's move would leave Bank of New York Mellon Corp as the lone bank settling such U.S. transactions.