a year ago
JPMorgan to pay about $200 mln to settle Asia hiring probes - WSJ
July 21, 2016 / 6:20 PM / a year ago

JPMorgan to pay about $200 mln to settle Asia hiring probes - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase and Co is expected to pay about $200 million to settle criminal and civil probes over its Asia hiring practices, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

JPMorgan would likely admit that its hiring practices, including a China program in which it hired the children of powerful people, violated a U.S. law prohibiting giving something of value in exchange for business, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/29ZmP0D)

The settlement with federal prosecutors and regulators, expected later this year, could pave the way for similar outcomes in ongoing inquiries into other banks, the Journal said.

A JPMorgan spokesperson declined to comment. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)

