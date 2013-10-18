FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
URGENT-JPMorgan reaches $4 billion deal with U.S. housing agency -WSJ
October 18, 2013 / 8:21 PM / 4 years ago

URGENT-JPMorgan reaches $4 billion deal with U.S. housing agency -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co has reached a tentative $4 billion deal with the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency to settle claims that the bank misled government-sponsored mortgage agencies about the quality of mortgages it sold to them during the housing boom, the Wall Street Journal reported on its website on Friday.

The deal is for less than the $6 billion the agency initially sought, the Journal said, citing people close to the discussions.

A spokesman for JPMorgan was not immediately available for comment.

