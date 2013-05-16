FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
T. Rowe Price's Rogers: keep dual CEO-chair at JPMorgan
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2013 / 4:30 PM / in 4 years

T. Rowe Price's Rogers: keep dual CEO-chair at JPMorgan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - T. Rowe Price Group Chief Investment Officer Brian Rogers said in an emailed statement on Thursday that “I fully support the combined chairman and CEO role at J.P. Morgan under the superb leadership of Jamie Dimon.”

A spokesman said Rogers was speaking only for the roughly 23 million shares of JPMorgan held in funds he manages. T. Rowe has about 81 million shares of JPMorgan overall. Shareholders of the New York bank will vote next week on a measure urging Dimon’s dual leadership roles be separated.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.