NEW YORK, April 5 JPMorgan Chase & Co shareholders will again vote on a proposal calling for the board to select a chairman who is not the company's chief executive, according to a proxy statement filed on Wednesday for the company's annual meeting on May 16.

The board said in the proxy that it is against the measure, which was proposed by a shareholder who contends that good corporate governance requires a independent chairman. The board and current Chairman and Chief Executive Jamie Dimon have defeated similar proposals in the past. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Bill Trott)