JPMorgan's head of SEA ibanking Philip Lee resigns
April 12, 2013 / 7:50 AM / in 4 years

JPMorgan's head of SEA ibanking Philip Lee resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 12 (Reuters) - JPMorgan’s head of investment banking Southeast Asia, Philip Lee, has resigned, a bank spokesman said.

The spokesman did not give a reason for the resignation, but banking sources told Reuters Lee may be joining a competitor.

Lee, who worked with the U.S. bank for almost 18 years, has been the face of the bank’s investment banking unit in Singapore where he also held the title of senior country officer.

Under Lee, JPMorgan had a near stranglehold on capital market activities by Southeast Asia’s largest developer CapitaLand, including the $1.8 billion IPO of shopping mall arm CapitaMalls Asia that was one of the region’s largest in 2009.

His departure comes after a recent move by JPMorgan to bring in Rob Priestley as its new chief executives ASEAN regions in March.

These appointments follow a global restructuring of JPMorgan that began last summer, which saw the firm combine its corporate and investment banking operations into a single unit.

