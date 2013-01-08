FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JPMorgan investment bank chairman Staley joins hedge fund
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 8, 2013 / 12:50 PM / 5 years ago

JPMorgan investment bank chairman Staley joins hedge fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Jes Staley, chairman of the investment banking unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co, is leaving the company to join hedge fund BlueMountain Capital Management, the fund said on Tuesday.

Staley had been chief executive of JPMorgan’s investment bank until July, when Jamie Dimon, CEO of the company, reorganized business segments and named two younger executives to be co-chiefs of commercial and investment banking.

Staley had been at JPMorgan for 34 years.

BlueMountain said Staley will become its ninth managing partner. The firm said it has over $12 billion in assets under management.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.