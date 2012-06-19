FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JPMorgan must face claims over home equity loans
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 19, 2012 / 10:16 PM / 5 years ago

JPMorgan must face claims over home equity loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - A federal judge ruled against JPMorgan Chase & Co in a lawsuit seeking to hold it responsible for losses that a bond insurer claimed to suffer by insuring securities backed by thousands of home equity loans.

U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty said on Tuesday the insurer, Syncora Guarantee Inc, need not prove that alleged warranty breaches by JPMorgan’s EMC Mortgage Corp unit caused the underlying loans to default in order to trigger EMC’s repurchase obligations.

He also said Syncora can show a material breach of contract by establishing that EMC’s alleged breaches of representations and warranties caused a material increase in risk.

Syncora had alleged that as a result of EMC’s breaches, it had paid out more than $168.6 million of claims over securities backed by 9,871 home equity loans. EMC had been part of Bear Stearns Cos, which JPMorgan bought in 2008.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.