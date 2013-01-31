FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JPMorgan to raise $150 mln in Taiwan fund to invest in China A shares
January 31, 2013 / 8:10 AM / in 5 years

JPMorgan to raise $150 mln in Taiwan fund to invest in China A shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co’ fund unit is expecting to raise up to $150 million in Taiwan to invest in A shares in mainland China, an executive of its Taiwan fund arm said on Thursday, marking the first such fund as cross-strait ties accelerate.

The move comes as China said this week that it will allot investment quotas of up to 100 billion yuan ($16 billion) for Taiwanese seeking to put money into its financial markets under the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) programme.

“We have got the QFII quota from China regulators,” said Jason Pu, an executive director of JPMorgan Asset Management in Taiwan. The fund is slated for launch in April, subject to Taiwan regulatory approval, he added.

