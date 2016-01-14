JPMorgan holds off on Dimon's wish to expand into Washington, D.C.

NEW YORK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co will not expand its retail branch network into Washington, D.C. this year as Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon had hoped, a company spokeswoman confirmed on Thursday.

The company concluded that venturing into a new market this year to compete for deposits and loans was not as promising as spending on other goals, said Trish Wexler.

Dimon wants to build a beachhead of storefronts in a new territory because the government will not allow JPMorgan to expand by buying another retail bank. Banks are generally prohibited from acquiring a bank that would leave them with more than 10 percent of deposits in the United States.

JPMorgan already has 11.2 percent of U.S. deposits, the third-biggest share, according to data compiled by SNL Financial. Bank of America Corp has the most with 12.3 percent and Wells Fargo & Co has 11.5 percent.

Dimon said in April in his annual letter to shareholders that JPM can grow, despite the government restrictions, by opening offices in cities where it has never been. “We hope to begin doing this in 2016,” Dimon wrote.

In July, Dimon told analysts in a conference call that the bank was considering “attacking a new city for the first time, like in a major way, because we want to see how that works out.”

But it is a complicated undertaking and bank executives are trying to pace their investments in the business.

Moving into Washington with enough scale to be convenient for customers and efficient for the bank would require about 20 storefronts to start, said an executive who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

JPMorgan would likely have to find lots where it could erect new buildings and it would have to recruit and train staff, all in relatively short order. The cost could run roughly $50 million, the executive said. Providing top customer service would be critical because so many bank regulators and lawmakers live in the city.

The bank has not asked regulators for permission to open in any new city, the executive said.

Instead, the bank will first spend to fill gaps in JPMorgan’s storefront coverage in its existing markets in California, Florida and Texas, as well as develop more mobile and online banking tools and remodel existing branches with better teller machines and spaces for selling loans and investment products. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Carmel Crimmins and Cynthia Osterman)