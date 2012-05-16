FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON THE MOVE-JPMorgan's Flavel going to Singapore
#Funds News
May 16, 2012 / 8:35 AM / 5 years ago

ON THE MOVE-JPMorgan's Flavel going to Singapore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 16 (Reuters) - JPMorgan’s head of high-net-worth business, Peter Flavel, is relocating to Singapore from Hong Kong to boost its private banking presence in the city-state and build its regional wealth management operation.

Flavel, who moved to Hong Kong in 2011, joined the U.S. bank from Standard Chartered. He will split his time between Singapore and Hong Kong.

JPMorgan, which defines high-net-worth clients as those with $10-30 million in investments, manages more than $750 billion globally. Another part of its wealth management operation is the ultra-high-net-worth business that handles clients with more than $30 million in investments.

Private banks have stepped up their presence in Asia, encouraged by strong growth in a region where the number of millionaires now exceeds those in Europe.

