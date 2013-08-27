CORRECTED-Ex-JPMorgan exec released after arrest in Spain -court source

(Corrects day of the week in first paragraph to Tuesday from Monday)

MADRID, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Former JPMorgan employee Javier Martin-Artajo, who was arrested by Spanish police earlier on Tuesday in connection to a trading scandal at the bank, has been released from custody, according to a Spanish court source.

Martin-Artajo, who will not be allowed to leave Spain under the terms of his release and who will have to appear in court every 15 days, has told a Spanish court he is not willing to be extradited to the United States, the source said.

U.S. prosecutors brought criminal charges against him last month in relation to a trading scandal that cost JPMorgan $6.2 billion last year.

Spain’s High Court, which normally decides on extradition cases, has taken on his case, police said earlier. (Reporting by Carlos Ruano, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Julien Toyer)