MOVES-Kris Jonsson to join J.P. Morgan Asset Management
#Funds News
October 28, 2014 / 7:06 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Kris Jonsson to join J.P. Morgan Asset Management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co, said Managing Director Kris Jonsson and Executive Director Sandeep Bhamra would join its Global Endowments & Foundations Group as client advisers.

The team will be based in London and will work to expand the firm’s client coverage across the region.

Kris Jonsson joins J.P. Morgan Asset Management from J.P. Morgan Private Bank, where he was most recently head of EMEA Endowments & Foundations Investor Team.

Sandeep Bhamra joins from J.P. Morgan Investor Services, within the Corporate & Investment Bank, where he covered alternative asset managers and hedge funds.

Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bangalore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
