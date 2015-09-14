FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-JP Morgan Asset Management hires Michael Bell from C. Hoare
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 14, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-JP Morgan Asset Management hires Michael Bell from C. Hoare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - JP Morgan Asset Management Ltd named Michael Bell as a global market strategist for its market insights EMEA team.

Bell joins from private bank C. Hoare & Co, where he was an investment strategist in the economics and asset allocation team for the past seven years.

He replaces Kerry Craig, who has moved to Australia to lead the development of JP Morgan Asset Management’s market insights program.

Bell will be based in London and report to Stephanie Flanders, chief market strategist for Europe and the UK, JP Morgan Asset Management, a unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co, said on Monday. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.