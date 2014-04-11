FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-JPMorgan CEO sees fixed-income trading decline as cyclical
April 11, 2014

BRIEF-JPMorgan CEO sees fixed-income trading decline as cyclical

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) -

* JPMorgan Chase & Co CFO Marianne Lake calls results ‘solid’ in light of conditions

* JPMorgan executives speaking to journalists

* JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says still believes fixed-income revenue will rebound cyclically

* JPMorgan CFO Lake: first days of second quarter show no pickup in fixed-income volume

* JPMorgan’s Dimon says fixed-income trading decline is cyclical, but hard to predict near-term trends Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
