FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-JPMorgan Chase hires U.S. Bank's Boardman as wealth CEO
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 28, 2013 / 7:58 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-JPMorgan Chase hires U.S. Bank's Boardman as wealth CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. has hired Michael Boardman to run banking, financial planning and investment management services for clients who do not qualify for its premier asset management and private banking services.

As chief executive of Chase Wealth Management, Boardman will oversee about 3,000 financial advisers at the company’s 5,600 branches that oversee $179 billion of assets.

Customers include the segment known as the mass affluent, with $250,000 to $5 million in deposits and investment balances, who are branded “Private Clients” and serviced at 2,000 branches, as well as lower-tier prospects throughout the system.

The bank’s wealthiest individual clients, with more than $5 million of banking and investment assets, are serviced through the private banking and brokerage units of JPMorgan’s asset management division run by Mary Erdoes.

Boardman, 49, held a similar post at Minneapolis-based U.S. Bancorp, where he was president of The U.S. Bank Private Client Reserve, which included 1,300 advisers in 19 states. U.S. Bank said Monday that Mike Ott, who has been central region president of client reserve and was formerly head of equity research at Piper Jaffray Cos., will replace Boardman.

Boardman, who will join on Nov. 18, will assume duties that had been overseen by Barry Sommers, who since May has been chief executive of all of the New York-based company’s consumer banking businesses.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.