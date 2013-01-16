FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-JPMorgan CEO: Whale trade near 'non-issue' for portfolio
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 16, 2013 / 1:21 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-JPMorgan CEO: Whale trade near 'non-issue' for portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co : * CEO Dimon: whale trade ‘very close to being a non-issue from a trading

standpoint’ * JPMorgan CEO Dimon: company still faces regulator investigations over whale

trade * JPMorgan CEO Dimon: 1st quarter ‘probably okay’ for mortgage business * JPMorgan CEO Dimon says he ‘respects’ board decision on his pay * JPMorgan CEO Dimon says 4q results include ‘modest’ additional loss on whale

trade; declines to say how much * JPMorgan CEO Dimon concludes conference call with reporters

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.