BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase CFO Lake: expect 35 percent comp ratio in future for corporate and investment bank
#Market News
January 16, 2013 / 2:45 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase CFO Lake: expect 35 percent comp ratio in future for corporate and investment bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co : * CFO Lake: expect 35 percent comp ratio in future for corporate and investment

bank * JPMorgan CFO: competitive pricing pressure in middle market loans continues * JPMorgan executives speak in analyst conference call * JPMorgan CFO: expect continued interest margin pressure * JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘probably still a good deal’ to buy back stock ‘at these

prices’ * JPMorgan’s Dimon: expects to be at 9.5 % tier 1 common equity ratio under

Basel III at end of 2013 * JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘we feel good’ about investment bank profits and comp costs * JPMorgan’s Dimon: going to ask for less buyback permission from fed than in

the past

