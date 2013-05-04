FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-JPMorgan shareholders urged by proxy adviser to reject three directors
#Market News
May 4, 2013 / 3:40 PM / in 4 years

BRIEF-JPMorgan shareholders urged by proxy adviser to reject three directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co : * Shareholders urged by influential proxy adviser to reject three directors * Proxy adviser ISS: do not re-elect JPMorgan’s long-time risk panel directors * JPMorgan directors Cote, Crown and Futter should not be re-elected, says ISS * ISS cites ‘material failures of stewardship and risk oversight’ by three

directors for view * Proxy adviser ISS renews call for independent board chair over CEO Jamie

Dimon * JPMorgan “disagrees with ISS’s position,” statement from spokeswoman says

