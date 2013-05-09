FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-California sues JPMorgan Chase over alleged debt collection fraud, abuse
#Market News
May 9, 2013 / 8:51 PM / in 4 years

BRIEF-California sues JPMorgan Chase over alleged debt collection fraud, abuse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co : * California attorney general says sues JPMorgan Chase & Co over

alleged fraudulent debt collecton practices * Attorney general kamala harris accuses bank of engaging in widespread,

illegal robo-signing, among other practices * Harris says bank committed debt collection abuses against approximately

100,000 California credit card borrowers over at least 3 years * Harris says lawsuit filed in superior court of California in Los Angeles

county * Lawsuit seeks $2,500 civil penalty for each violation, a halt to improper

practices, and other remedies

