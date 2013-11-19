FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-JPMorgan CFO says criminal probe of bank continues
#Market News
November 19, 2013 / 10:16 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-JPMorgan CFO says criminal probe of bank continues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co : * CFO says goal is to complete borrower relief programs by end of 2016 * JPMorgan CFO says $7 billion of compensatory payments will be tax deductible * JPMorgan CFO speaks to investors after settlement of government civil claims

on mortgage securities * JPMorgan CFO says deal with government requires completion of borrower relief

programs by end of 2017 * JPMorgan CFO Marianne Lake says Department of Justice is continuing criminal

investigation * JPMorgan CEO Dimon: ‘We intend to vigorously pursue’ Washington mutual

receivership funds for private investor claims on rmbs * JPMorgan CFO: bank does not believe admissions in deal increase legal

liability to private investors in rmbs * JPMorgan’s Dimon: “We did not admit to violation of law”

