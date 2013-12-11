FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-JPMorgan's Dimon says less worried about Fed tapering than others
December 11, 2013 / 1:45 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-JPMorgan's Dimon says less worried about Fed tapering than others

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co : * CEO Dimon: ‘not as worried about tapering” as others * JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon speaking at investor conference * JPMorgan CEO Dimon says ‘interest rates going up will benefit our company’ * JPMorgan’s Dimon: 2014 investment banking revenue could be better than

expected * JPMorgan’s Dimon: bank will update return targets in February for impact of

new regulations * JPMorgan’s Dimon: buying back stock at 10 times earnings can be good for

company * JPMorgan’s Dimon: public spotlight on bank investigations ”really, really

painful” * JPMorgan’s Dimon: mortgage credit “still too tight” * JPMorgan’s Dimon: “normal” credit card loss rate may be lower than in past * JPMorgan’s Dimon says he will send “thank you” notes to congressional leaders

for making budget deal

