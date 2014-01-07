FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase settles with U.S. over role in Bernard Madoff fraud, to pay $1.7 billion
#Market News
January 7, 2014 / 2:21 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase settles with U.S. over role in Bernard Madoff fraud, to pay $1.7 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co : * To pay $1.7 billion to victims of Bernard Madoff Fraud -- U.S. Department of

Justice * U.S. says announcing criminal charges against JPMorgan Chase Bank for two

felony violations of bank secrecy act * U.S. says entering a deferred prosecution agreement with the bank, and

announcing related civil actions * U.S. says criminal charges to be deferred for two years under an agreement

requiring JPMorgan to admit to its conduct * U.S. says JPMorgan also agrees to reform its anti-money laundering policies * U.S. says $1.7 billion payment is the largest ever bank forfeiture in the

U.S., and the largest penalty for a bank secrecy act violation

